10:15 PM: Police are investigating gunfire in High Point. Nobody is reported to have been hurt, so far, but they’re searching for someone. One texter says they’re in the 29th/Morgan vicinity; we’d had other reports from where the gunfire was heard. It is reported to have happened around 9:50 pm. No word of any witness description so far.

10:21 PM: Officers have told dispatch that a home in the 2800 block of SW Morgan “was hit.”