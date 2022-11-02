WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Auto-theft attempt; creek-overlook vandalism

Two reader reports in West Seattle Crime Watch:

AUTO-THEFT ATTEMPT: From Jessica:

I’m writing to share about attempted auto theft/car prowlers out early Nov 1 around 2:30 AM. They prowled several cars in the garage at 1156 Alki Ave and attempted to steal our car (the keyhole and ignition were both tampered with).

The images show the car they were driving, Jessica explains. No police report # yet.

CREEK OVERLOOK VANDALIZED: Volunteers have been working to clean up tagging damage to signage at the Fauntleroy Creek overlook after one salmon-watching volunteer reported seeing this:

At 5:41 pm (Monday) at the fish ladder viewpoint, I saw the trio high five each other. They saw me approaching and left in a hurry. I saw all the signs there full of graffiti. They ran down the stairs to the bus stop. I followed and one kid had a marker in his hand, apparently ready to tag a sign at the bus stop. They saw me and ran back up the stairs and proceeded to run northbound on upper Fauntleroy Way SW, then crossed the street and ran into Lincoln Park.

Police have the full images; incident # is 2022-923487.