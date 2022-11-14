WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: 83-year-old carjacked; armed hit-and-run suspect; precinct meeting reminder

First, two West Seattle incidents, from Sunday police reports:

CARJACKING: Police say this happened in the parking lot at the Arrowhead Gardens senior-living complex just after 10:30 Sunday morning. They report that an 83-year-old woman told them she was on her way to her car when a man asked her for a cigarette. She replied that she doesn’t smoke, and got into her car, with her key “on her pinky finger.” Police day the man reached into her car and tried to rip the key away from her finger, then grabbed her and threw her to the ground before stealing her car. She had to be taken to a hospital for evaluation of injuries including “a deep laceration to her arm.” The full police report says the carjacker was described only as “short”; the stolen car is a silver Hyundai sedan. SPD incident number is 2022-305063.

ARMED HIT-AND-RUN SUSPECT: According to the police summary, this happened around quarter till 6 Sunday evening. Police were called to investigate a hit-and-run crash; the victim told them the suspect’s vehicle was parked in a driveway near 35th/Holly. They went to investigate, the summary says, and “as the officers were looking at the suspect’s vehicle, the suspect came out of the residence with a loaded rifle. Officers announced multiple times that they were “Seattle Police”, but the suspect continued to approach the officers with the rifle, while aiming the rifle at the officers. At one point, the suspect racked a round in his rifle. The suspect finally stopped and placed the rifle on the ground.” He was arrested and booked for investigation of assault. (We’re checking on his status.) SPD incident number is 2022-305361.

And a reminder:

PRECINCT COMMUNITY MEETING THURSDAY: The long-awaited community meeting with Seattle Police at the Southwest Precinct is still on for this Thursday (November 17) at 7 pm. In addition to SPD reps, City Attorney Ann Davison is a scheduled guest. All are welcome – bring questions and concerns. The precinct is at Delridge/Webster and the public lot/entrance is just east of the south Home Depot entrance.