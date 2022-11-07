WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: 3 gunfire incidents, 2 car prowls

Five notes in West Seattle Crime Watch:

GUNFIRE THIS MORNING: 911 got calls around 10:30 am of gunfire heard near 29th/Barton. The preliminary SPD report isn’t in yet but the communications team confirms evidence of gunfire was found – a damaged car window. If you have any information, the incident number is 2022-299590.

2 GUNFIRE INCIDENTS SATURDAY NIGHT: We reported briefly on the incident in High Point just before 10 pm Saturday. Here’s the SPD summary:

Officers responded to a report of shots heard near 29 Ave SW and SW Morgan St. Additional calls to 911 indicated that possible parties involved were running in multiple directions. A possible victim description was provided by callers and officers located him near the scene. The victim was uninjured and stated that he and 2 friends had just arrived at the location after visiting a cannabis dispensary in White Center. As they were about to park an unknown male emerged from an alley and began firing at them without provocation. The victim(s) immediately fled on foot. The single suspect fled the scene on foot and an area check did not locate him at this time. Evidence of a shooting was recovered from the scene. Guardian One was unavailable and a K9 Track was not feasible. … Two vehicles and 2 homes were struck by gunfire. Victims were notified of the damage.

Commenters mentioned an incident earlier in North Delridge. Here’s the summary for that incident, reported just before 8 pm:

Officers responded to 5000 block of 25 Ave SW to a report of shots heard along a nearby park. Officers located the scene and found evidence of a shooting in the middle of the road. Witnesses had limited information and no suspect physical description or vehicle description were provided. An area check found no injured persons and no property damage.

If you have any information, the incident numbers are 2022-298318 for the High Point case and 2022-297207 for the North Delridge case.

Also today, two reader reports about car prowls overnight:

FAUNTLEROY BREAK-IN: From Tom:

Someone overnight broke into my car and broke out a small window in the back. They got in, took all paperwork, and also broke the ignition.

No police report # yet.

GATEWOOD BREAK-IN: Laura reports a car break-in overnight, second one in a week on her block in Gatewood. The report number is 2022-923925.