WEST SEATTLE BIRDS: New views, and a post-Halloween alert

Today we have enough contributed bird photos for one of our periodic game-day galleries (Seahawks vs. Cardinals – it’s all about birds today). Above is Kersti Muul‘s photo of four Bushtits – tiny yet fierce-looking birds. Below, James Tilley caught Sanderlings in flight at Constellation Park:

Also from James, a Savannah Sparrow at Alki:

Vincent Marx photographed this White-crowned Sparrow along Harbor Avenue:

A Sharp-shinned Hawk caught Hans A.‘s eye in Delridge:

And John Skerratt noticed this Anna’s Hummingbird taking a break:

Though Halloween is over, we can’t resist another of Jerry Simmons‘s seasonal images – here, Steller’s Jay meets skeleton:

And he sent another one that is both a reminder and also an advance alert for next year:

If you haven’t yet taken down your Halloween decorations – particularly if they include fake webbing – the sooner the better. And you might consider not using that material next year. It’s a hazard to birds and other wildlife.

P.S. Before we go, thanks again to everyone who shares photos – westseattleblog@gmail.com (if it’s breaking news, you can text 206-293-6302).