West Seattle Art Walk with music, HPIC town hall, Thriftway Taste, theater at WSHS, more for your Thursday

Tonight’s marquee event – this month’s West Seattle Art Walk! Here’s the list/map:

Artists and venues are spotlighted in this month’s preview – which features food and drink specials as well as art-hosting venues. Highlights include three Art of Music performances – Sarah Brunner at West Seattle Grounds in North Admiral (2141 California SW), Kristen Marlo at John L. Scott Real Estate in The Junction (4445 California SW), and Joshua Dennis at Beveridge Place Pub in Morgan Junction (6413 California SW). The Art Walk starts at 5 pm; the musical performances run concurrently, 6 pm-7:45 pm, at all three venues.

Another highlight, as featured here Wednesday – the grand opening of West Seattle Realty‘s new office, featuring a reception for West Seattle muralist Desmond Hansen and a chance to see his new mural inside the WSR space, as well as some of his other work.

Now, here’s what else is happening today/tonight, from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

WREATH ORDER DEADLINE: Last day to order a wreath in The Bridge School‘s fundraiser.

HAVE PIZZA, HELP A SCHOOL: Louisa Boren STEM K-8 benefits from a dine-out fundraiser 10:30 am-11 pm at MOD Pizza in Westwood Village (2800 SW Barton).

WEST SEATTLE THRIFTWAY HOLIDAY TASTE: With two weeks to go until Thanksgiving, you can visit West Seattle Thriftway (California/Fauntleroy; WSB sponsor) 4 pm-7 pm tonight for the return of its annual sampling event.

WORDS, WRITERS, & SOUTHWEST STORIES: 6 pm online, the Southwest Seattle Historical Society presents longtime broadcaster Ross Reynolds, talking about “How Audio Technology Changed the World.” Our preview includes the registration link you can use to sign up for attendance info.

BOARD GAME NIGHT: Go play at Meeples Games (3727 California SW), starting at 6:30 pm.

HPIC TOWN HALL/REBUILD UPDATE: 7 pm, find out the latest on Highland Park Improvement Club‘s post-fire rebuilding plans during an online Town Hall. Connecting/call-in info is on the HPIC website.

BINGO AT ADMIRAL PUB: “Sassiest bingo party in town,” starting at 7 pm. (2306 California SW)

‘THE CURIOUS MRS. SAVAGE’: Opening night for the West Seattle High School production, 7:30 pm in the school theater (3000 California SW). Our calendar listing has the synopsis and ticket link (note that this production offers a streaming option too).

Have something to add to our calendar? Email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!