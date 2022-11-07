VOTING: It’s Election Day Eve. Here’s where to drop off your ballot in West Seattle

We were in The Junction on Sunday morning when those election workers visited the King County Elections drop box to pick up ballots. As of this morning, KCE has only received 37 percent of the ballots sent out countywide; in West Seattle/South Park, the percentage is a bit higher, 38.6%. There are three drop boxes in West Seattle where you can take your ballot until 8 pm tomorrow (Tuesday, November 8):

–Junction (the one shown above – south side of SW Alaska just east of 44th SW)

–High Point Library (northeast side of the library, 3411 SW Raymond)

–South Seattle College (in front of the admin building, 6000 16th SW)

There are also official drop boxes in White Center and South Park; here’s the full countywide list. You can also send your ballot via USPS mail – no stamp required – but it must be postmarked by tomorrow, so if you’re going to do that, do it today. USPS mailboxes are scattered around the area, but there are drive-up/ride-up boxes at both local post offices (4426 California SW in The Junction and 2721 SW Trenton on the north side of Westwood Village). Here’s our overview of what’s on your ballot.