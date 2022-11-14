VIDEO: Ruby Bridges Walk-to-School Day @ Denny IMS

62 years ago today, six-year-old Ruby Bridges walked into an all-white elementary school in New Orleans after a desegregation order – an act of tremendous bravery. In honor of what she and others accomplished in the fight against racism, and to spotlight what is yet to be achieved, schools across the country are now participating in Ruby Bridges Walk-to-School Day on November 14th. In our video above is a group of Denny International Middle School students who walked together early this morning as part of it. Denny principal Jeff Lam spoke to them as they gathered north of Westwood Village to start their walk:

(Lam is leading Denny this year in place of longtime principal Jeff Clark, who we were told is taking a year of leave.) Ruby Bridges herself is still an activist, leading the eponymous foundation that organizes the Walk-to-School Day as a demonstration against bullying of all kinds as well as racism.