Turkey giveaways, holiday bazaars, more for your West Seattle Saturday

(WSB photo: Holiday wreaths are up in The Junction)

With Thanksgiving approaching, this is the first weekend of the holiday season, so we’re starting this preview of today/tonight with events from the WSB West Seattle Holiday Guide:

TURKEY GIVEAWAY AT EASTRIDGE CHURCH: 9 am-noon, the church at 39th/Oregon is giving away hundreds of turkeys and bags of groceries. This year it’s back to walk-up distribution; the line usually forms along 39th.

HOLIDAY BAZAAR: 9 am-4 pm at Alki Masonic Center (4736 40th SW).

TURKEY GIVEAWAY AT SOUTH SEATTLE COLLEGE: 10 am-1 pm, the West Seattle Food Bank is distributing 500 turkeys and boxes of groceries to people who drive up/ride up in the north lot of South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor).

CRAFT BAZAAR: 10 am-3 pm, shop local at the Arrowhead Gardens Holiday Craft Bazaar (9200 2nd SW).

CHRISTMAS MARKET: One more option for shopping local today – gifts and treats at the Christmas Market at Admiral Church (4320 SW Hill), 11 am-4 pm.

ORDERING DEADLINE: Today is the ordering deadline for holiday meals/sides from Dream Dinners-West Seattle (WSB sponsor) – info is right under the first photo atop our Holiday Guide.

CHRISTMAS TREES: If you want an early tree, the first ones have arrived in West Seattle. Our Holiday Guide has that running list too.

From here, it’s the non-holiday-related happenings, from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

COVID BOOSTER-SHOT CLINIC: Madison Middle School (3429 45th SW) is hosting a clinic that’s open to the public, with Pfizer bivalent boosters available to people ages 5 and up – more info in our calendar listing.

MEMBERSHIP MEETING: The Southwest Seattle Historical Society‘s annual meeting – non-members welcome too! – starts at 10 am at the Log House Museum (61st/Stevens). Preregister here.

MORNING MUSIC AT C & P: 10:30 am-noon, Marco de Carvalho and Friends perform at C & P Coffee Company (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor).

FREE WRITING GROUP: 10:30 am in-person gathering in West Seattle, free but registration required; details in our calendar listing.

VIETNAMESE CULTURAL CENTER: Open to visitors noon-3 pm, as noted here. (2234 SW Orchard)

WINE TIME: The tasting room at Viscon Cellars (WSB sponsor) – selling wine by the glass or bottle (get what you need for Thanksgiving!) – is open 1-6 pm. (5910 California SW)

RANGER & THE RE-ARRANGERS: “Gypsy jazz” at Kenyon Hall (7904 35th SW), 7 pm.

LIVE AT THE SKYLARK: “A rockin’ night” with Drastic Down, Seed, Foul Blooded, doors at 7 pm, music at 8 pm. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

THEATER: Last chance to see Blue Hour‘s ‘boom’ at Youngstown Cultural Arts Center (4408 Delridge Way SW), 8 pm.

Something to add? westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!