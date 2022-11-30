TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Wednesday watch

6:07 AM: Good morning. It’s Wednesday, November 30th.

WEATHER

The Winter Storm Warning alert issued late last night during another blast of snow is still in effect through 11 am, but the forecast is back to rain, and the temperature – currently in the high 30s – is currently more conducive to that. The forecast suggests the next chance of snow here is late tonight.

TODAY’S TRANSIT STATUS

–Metro buses are on regular routes and schedules; watch @kcmetroalerts for trip cancellations/reroute alerts.

-The West Seattle Water Taxi is back to its full schedule.

-WSF’s Triangle Route is back to 2 boats – check here for alerts/updates.

SPOTLIGHT CAMERAS

High Bridge – here’s the camera at the top.

High Bridge – the view from its southwest end (if SDOT points the 35th/Avalon/Fauntleroy camera that way).

Low Bridge: Or nearby, depending on where SDOT points the camera.

1st Ave. S. Bridge: The south route.

Highway 99: Here’s the northbound side at Lander.

All functional city traffic cams can be seen here, most with video options; West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras are also on this WSB page … Are movable city bridges opening for vessels? Check the @SDOTBridges Twitter feed.

If you see a problem on the roads/paths/water, please text or call us (when you can do so safely) – 206-293-6302.