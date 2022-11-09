TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER, ROAD WORK: Wednesday begins

6:01 AM: Good morning! It’s Wednesday, November 9th.

WEATHER

Mostly sunny and breezy again – high around 40, followed by another cold night. (Tuesday’s high was 43, 11 degrees below what’s normal for that date.)

ROAD WORK

-West Seattle Bridge lane closures again tonight and tomorrow: “11 PM Wednesday to 5 AM Thursday and 11 PM Thursday to 5 AM Friday: All westbound travel lanes on the Spokane St Viaduct approaching the West Seattle bridge will be closed. Access to westbound lanes on the West Seattle Bridge from southbound SR 99 will be maintained during this time. People driving should detour to the Spokane St Swing Bridge (low bridge) to avoid delays and construction.”

-The east end of Sylvan Way just west of the Home Depot entrance remains closed for drainaage work.

TRANSIT STATUS

–Metro buses are on their regular schedules; watch @kcmetroalerts for trip cancellations/reroute alerts.

-The West Seattle Water Taxi resumes service today, running its fall/winter schedule (still daily, all dayparts, but no late Friday/Saturday runs). No service Friday for Veterans Day.

-Still a 2-boat schedule for WSF’s Triangle Route (check here for alerts/updates).

SPOTLIGHT CAMERAS

High Bridge – here’s the camera at the top.

High Bridge – the view from its southwest end (if SDOT points the 35th/Avalon/Fauntleroy camera that way).

Low Bridge: Or nearby, depending on where SDOT points the camera.

1st Ave. S. Bridge: The alternate route.

Highway 99: Here’s the northbound side at Lander.

All functional city traffic cams can be seen here, most with video options; West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras are also on this WSB page … Are movable city bridges opening for vessels? Check the @SDOTBridges Twitter feed.

If you see trouble on the roads/paths/water, please text or call us (when you can do so safely) – 206-293-6302.