TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Pre-Thanksgiving Monday

6:03 AM: Good morning! It’s Monday, November 21st – three days until Thanksgiving.

WEATHER

Morning clouds, afternoon sun, high near 50. Still looks like serious rain is due to return Tuesday.

TODAY’S TRANSIT STATUS

–Metro buses are on regular schedules; watch @kcmetroalerts for trip cancellations/reroute alerts.

-The West Seattle Water Taxi is running its fall/winter schedule (still daily, all dayparts, but no late Friday/Saturday runs). Holiday note: NO Water Taxi service Thursday or Friday.

-Still a 2-boat schedule for WSF’s Triangle Route (check here for alerts/updates).

SPOTLIGHT CAMERAS

High Bridge – here’s the camera at the top.

High Bridge – the view from its southwest end (if SDOT points the 35th/Avalon/Fauntleroy camera that way).

Low Bridge: Or nearby, depending on where SDOT points the camera.

1st Ave. S. Bridge: The south route.

Highway 99: Here’s the northbound side at Lander.

All functional city traffic cams can be seen here, most with video options; West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras are also on this WSB page … Are movable city bridges opening for vessels? Check the @SDOTBridges Twitter feed.

If you see trouble on the roads/paths/water, please text or call us (when you can do so safely) – 206-293-6302.