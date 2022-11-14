TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, ROAD WORK, WEATHER: Monday begins

6 AM: Good morning! It’s Monday, November 14th.
WEATHER
Mostly sunny, breezy, temperature might get into the 50s.
ROAD WORK
-SW Roxbury work continues in Holy Family-to-Safeway vicinity for RapidRide H Line.
-The east end of Sylvan Way just west of the Home Depot entrance remains closed for drainage work.
TRAFFIC ADVISORY
If you’re in the Westwood area in the 7 am hour, be aware there’s a Denny International Middle School walk-to-school event traveling from the north side of Westwood Village to the Denny campus (2601 SW Kenyon).
TRANSIT STATUS
–Metro buses are on their regular schedules; watch @kcmetroalerts for trip cancellations/reroute alerts.
-The West Seattle Water Taxi is running its fall/winter schedule (still daily, all dayparts, but no late Friday/Saturday runs).
-Still a 2-boat schedule for WSF’s Triangle Route (check here for alerts/updates).
SPOTLIGHT CAMERAS
High Bridge – here’s the camera at the top.
High Bridge – the view from its southwest end (if SDOT points the 35th/Avalon/Fauntleroy camera that way).
Low Bridge: Or nearby, depending on where SDOT points the camera.
1st Ave. S. Bridge: The alternate route.
Highway 99: Here’s the northbound side at Lander.
All functional city traffic cams can be seen here, most with video options; West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras are also on this WSB page … Are movable city bridges opening for vessels? Check the @SDOTBridges Twitter feed.
If you see trouble on the roads/paths/water, please text or call us (when you can do so safely) – 206-293-6302.
| 0 COMMENTS