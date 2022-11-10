West Seattle, Washington

TRAFFIC ALERT: Two new 4-way stops in The Junction

November 10, 2022 12:09 pm
4 COMMENTS
Thanks to Jake and E, who both sent tips and photos after SDOT crews showed up this morning to convert 40th/Edmunds and 41st/Edmunds into 4-way-stop intersections. E, whose photos are above and below, wrote, “As a pedestrian who has almost been run down by the range of distracted-to-malicious drivers, I am ecstatic that SDOT is painting zebra stripes and installing 4-way stop signs along Edmunds this morning.”

Both noted that some drivers seem not to have noticed the new signage yet. West of these new installations, 42nd/Edmunds is a 4-way, and California/Edmunds is signalized.

4 Replies to "TRAFFIC ALERT: Two new 4-way stops in The Junction"

  • sam-c November 10, 2022 (12:38 pm)
    Yay for safer intersections!   I like these changes. 

  • Mr J November 10, 2022 (12:51 pm)
    OMG. FINALLY. Now do Alaska on 40th too. These intersections are nasty. Thank you SDOT.

  • Michael K November 10, 2022 (12:59 pm)
    I just walked by and they’re also finally doing crosswalks at 42nd. I drive this route every day and it’s shocking how few cars stop for people waiting to cross.

  • Amanda November 10, 2022 (1:00 pm)
    Very happy when I saw this during my lunch walk today. These intersections have always been a bit scary for pedestrians with cars flying up and down the hill that won’t stop unless you’re already in the middle of the street. 

