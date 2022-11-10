TRAFFIC ALERT: Two new 4-way stops in The Junction

Thanks to Jake and E, who both sent tips and photos after SDOT crews showed up this morning to convert 40th/Edmunds and 41st/Edmunds into 4-way-stop intersections. E, whose photos are above and below, wrote, “As a pedestrian who has almost been run down by the range of distracted-to-malicious drivers, I am ecstatic that SDOT is painting zebra stripes and installing 4-way stop signs along Edmunds this morning.”

Both noted that some drivers seem not to have noticed the new signage yet. West of these new installations, 42nd/Edmunds is a 4-way, and California/Edmunds is signalized.