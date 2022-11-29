West Seattle, Washington

TRAFFIC ALERT: Shooting investigation near east end of West Seattle Bridge

November 29, 2022 2:05 pm
2:05 PM: Thanks for the tip. The east end of the West Seattle Bridge is affected by a shooting investigation right now. Seattle Police say, they responded initially to 6th/Spokane for “a report of one person shot inside a vehicle,” adding that “The ramp to the West Seattle Bridge will be blocked while (officers) conduct their investigation.”

2:13 PM: Here’s more context from SDOT on where this happened and how it’s affecting traffic:

We don’t yet have information on the victim’s condition or the circumstances.

