TRAFFIC ALERT: Shooting investigation near east end of West Seattle Bridge

2:05 PM: Thanks for the tip. The east end of the West Seattle Bridge is affected by a shooting investigation right now. Seattle Police say, they responded initially to 6th/Spokane for “a report of one person shot inside a vehicle,” adding that “The ramp to the West Seattle Bridge will be blocked while (officers) conduct their investigation.”

2:13 PM: Here’s more context from SDOT on where this happened and how it’s affecting traffic:

There is a @SeattlePD incident on the Spokane St Viaduct blocking the EB on-ramp to S Columbian Way, as well as the on-ramp from 6th Ave S. Use alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/LZnbWLaK3C — SDOT Traffic (@SDOTtraffic) November 29, 2022

We don’t yet have information on the victim’s condition or the circumstances.