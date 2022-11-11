Silent Disco, Alien Open Mic, burlesque, theater, more for your West Seattle Friday

(Camp Long – photo by Rosalie Miller)

Here’s what’s happening for the rest of today/tonight, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

BLOCK DROP: DIY cleanup equipment – and dropoff spot for what you pick up and bag – available until 5 pm at the Admiral Way entrance to Schmitz Park.

DROP-IN OPEN PLAY: Now through 11:30 am, weekly drop-in open play for little ones at Arbor Heights Community Church (4113 SW 102nd).

NORTHWEST WINE ACADEMY: Tasting room, wine bar, and retail store are open again on Fridays and Saturdays, 1-6 pm on north end of South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus, as previewed here.

ADOPTABLE CATS/KITTENS: Go to Pet Elements (6511 California SW) and see who’s looking for a forever home this week.

SILENT DISCO: Dance to music only you can hear! 5:30 pm-8 pm at Alki Statue of Liberty Plaza (61st/Alki).

ALIEN OPEN MIC: As previewed here, you – and all beings – are invited to Freshy’s (2735 California SW) for the first-ever Alien Open Mic. Host Krystal Kelley says it’ll be streamed here, too.

MUSIC AT C & P: 7-9 pm, Songwriters’ Showcase at C & P Coffee Company (5612 California SW), free, all ages.

ONE-WOMAN SHOW: Tia Naché‘s one-woman show “That Talk You Do“ opens tonight, 7 pm, at Acts on Stage in White Center. (10806 12th SW)

‘THE CURIOUS MRS. SAVAGE’: Second night for the West Seattle High School production, 7:30 pm in the school theater (3000 California SW). Our calendar listing has the synopsis and ticket link (note that this production offers a streaming option too).

THEATER: Blue Hour‘s ‘boom’ continues at Youngstown Cultural Arts Center (4408 Delridge Way SW), 8 pm.

ADMIRAL PUB ANNIVERSARY PARTY: Starting at 9 pm, join the owners of Admiral Pub (2306 California SW) celebrating their 3rd anniversary with an ’80s party!

CABARET/BURLESQUE: 9 pm at 2 Fingers Social (9211 Delridge Way SW) – details in our calendar listing. 21+.

Something for our calendar (or a last-minute addition for our Halloween Guide)? Please email westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!