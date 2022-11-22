UPDATE: Shooting victim at Delridge/Thistle

2 PM: Police have reported a person with a gunshot wound to the leg at Delridge/Thistle. More information as we get it.

2:03 PM: Texter says nearby Chief Sealth International High School is sheltering in place. A Seattle Fire “scenes of violence” medical response is now arriving in the Delridge/Thistle area as well as more police.

2:12 PM: Officers told dispatch they’ve found evidence – “three shell casings so far” – that the shooting happened in the 8800 block of Delridge. There’s also word that a Metro bus captured video of the shooting.

2:15 PM: Our crew at the scene says all they’ve been able to learn is that the victim is male. Meantime, police now report finding five casings “so far.”

2:19 PM: Police are looking for two suspects, one of which they have described to dispatch as a white or Hispanic male, 5’8″, gray sweater, brown pants, black Nike shoes with a white swoosh, silver pistol. The victim, who was described as alert/conscious, is being taken to Harborview. … The second suspect is described as a white or Hispanic male, 5’10”, black hair, black sweater, dark-blue jeans, black shoes. … As noted by commenters, Denny International Middle School (which is adjacent to CSIHS) also is in shelter-in-place.

2:40 PM: Police have just given clearance for the schools to lift their sheltering-in-place. No one in custody so far. Photos added above.