UPDATE: Shooting victim at Delridge/Thistle

November 22, 2022 2:00 pm
2 PM: Police have reported a person with a gunshot wound to the leg at Delridge/Thistle. More information as we get it.

2:03 PM: Texter says nearby Chief Sealth International High School is sheltering in place. A Seattle Fire “scenes of violence” medical response is now arriving in the Delridge/Thistle area as well as more police.

2:12 PM: Officers told dispatch they’ve found evidence – “three shell casings so far” – that the shooting happened in the 8800 block of Delridge. There’s also word that a Metro bus captured video of the shooting.

2:15 PM: Our crew at the scene says all they’ve been able to learn is that the victim is male. Meantime, police now report finding five casings “so far.”

2:19 PM: Police are looking for two suspects, one of which they have described to dispatch as a white or Hispanic male, 5’8″, gray sweater, brown pants, black Nike shoes with a white swoosh, silver pistol. The victim, who was described as alert/conscious, is being taken to Harborview. … The second suspect is described as a white or Hispanic male, 5’10”, black hair, black sweater, dark-blue jeans, black shoes. … As noted by commenters, Denny International Middle School (which is adjacent to CSIHS) also is in shelter-in-place.

2:40 PM: Police have just given clearance for the schools to lift their sheltering-in-place. No one in custody so far. Photos added above.

20 Replies to "UPDATE: Shooting victim at Delridge/Thistle"

  • B November 22, 2022 (2:02 pm)
    I’m @ Delridge & Trenton and heard a skirmish in our building. Then 5-6 shots popped off. Incredibly close. I assume Denny & Sealth will be on lockdown?

    • L November 22, 2022 (2:10 pm)
      Shelter in place right now

    • El November 22, 2022 (2:19 pm)
      Student here, yes we are in shelter and place right now.

    • student person November 22, 2022 (2:32 pm)
      yes we are.

      from denny student

  • Rachel November 22, 2022 (2:04 pm)
    Denny and Sealth under shelter in place 

  • TM November 22, 2022 (2:07 pm)
    How many shootings in WS this year so far?? Even this week? Easy answer is too many, but feels like almost daily recently.I hope this person comes out ok. 

  • busrider November 22, 2022 (2:07 pm)
    Denny is shelter in place too

  • Teacher November 22, 2022 (2:08 pm)
    Denny and Sealth have a shelter in place. 

  • Ava November 22, 2022 (2:09 pm)
    Yes, my daughter said Chief Sealth is in a shelter in place

  • Parent November 22, 2022 (2:10 pm)
    1. Denny is also sheltering in place.
  • busrider November 22, 2022 (2:11 pm)
    Denny also is in shelter in place

  • sealth November 22, 2022 (2:20 pm)
    sealth and denny in shelter in place

    • Another parent November 22, 2022 (2:40 pm)
      Denny office is waiting for school district to say what will happen at dismissal time. Until they hear from the district the kids will be kept inside.

  • Concerned Citizen November 22, 2022 (2:28 pm)
    Wait.  Which schools are on shelter in place?  I’m still unclear.    

    • WSB November 22, 2022 (2:45 pm)
      It was Denny and Sealth. Police (as noted above) just gave the go-ahead to lift that, though.

  • some kid November 22, 2022 (2:29 pm)
    shelter in place. from denny

  • Delridge neighbor November 22, 2022 (2:42 pm)
    At around 12:34 PM I believe I saw the suspects walk by my front door on my ring camera. First they walked by towards the alleyway and then, five minutes later, they walk back towards Delridge. Something didn’t feel right (it’s really only us and our neighbors who walk by) and I watched them walk to the apartment complex across the street on the corner of Delridge and Trenton. I took photos of them and tried to post this to the ring app as a warning but it was denied. Then I hear the shooting take place right in the alleyway at 1:54pm. They match the description perfectly. I have called this information to 911.

  • RightNextDoor November 22, 2022 (2:44 pm)
    Called SPD at 1:53pm. 6 shots fired. Sent info to WSB including the link below to the video that was captured https://youtu.be/yKooivI0qZ8

    • Delridge neighbor November 22, 2022 (2:48 pm)
      So glad you have this on video! These are the two guys I have CLEARLY on video walking by my front door an hour before this incident. I called this into 911 to see if I can send in pictures but they never sent me a link to send in the photos, they just took my information. 

  • Doug November 22, 2022 (2:49 pm)
    Can the schools please do a better job of letting the students know the threat is external?  My daughter is scared and thought the shooting was in the Sealth side of the school.    

