UPDATE: Shooting investigation in White Center

November 15, 2022 2:32 pm
2:32 PM: Big response under way for a shooting in White Center. It’s reported to have been a drive-by shooting near the Hung Long Market shopping center at 9988 15th SW, with one person who has at least two gunshot wounds. The Guardian One helicopter is joining the search for what’s described so far as a “light brown Chevrolet” seen headed north on 15th. Updates to come.

3:02 PM: Our crew at the scene says the shooting appears to have happened right outside the aforementioned market. The victim, who was described as conscious, is being taken to a hospital.

3:15 PM: Southbound 15th has reopened. Investigators at the scene aren’t commenting.

  • waikikigirl November 15, 2022 (3:29 pm)
    OMG we were just at the Starbucks just before this happened… I feel so bad for all the people there and near that are just trying to make a living and they have to deal with these idiots shooting it up!

  • CJ November 15, 2022 (3:38 pm)
    Thanks for the update! I was walking at the Highland park around 2:30 when I heard what it sounded like fireworks. Maybe 8 minutes after that I saw the Guardian One helicopter coming this way and I knew something bad happened. I really hope the victim recovers soon of this traumatizing experience!

