Remembering Mark A. Vinson, 1974-2022

Family and friends are remembering Mark A. Vinson and sharing this remembrance with the community:

Mark Alan Vinson, of Shoreline, died on September 25, 2022, after a nearly 4-year battle with colon cancer.

Mark was born in Seattle on January 5, 1974. He was an extremely bright and funny child who graduated from Holy Rosary School in West Seattle, Kennedy High School, and Pepperdine University.

Post-graduation, Mark worked in the Molecular Epidemiology Program at Pacific NW Research Institute in Seattle. He co-authored five manuscripts in reputable cancer research journals and helped design grant proposals funded by the NCI and Superfund. Having a background in cancer research, Mark was appreciative of the excellent care and compassion he received from the Seattle Cancer Care Alliance doctors, nurses, and staff throughout his cancer journey. Mark was brave and strong in his battle, taking care of himself until only a few weeks before he passed away.

Mark was a beloved friend to many. Reflecting on Mark’s passing, one of his closest friends, Toby Cheff, said, “Mark was a kind soul, very intelligent, widely talented, and genuinely cared about the plight of our planet, our country, and most of all his friends and family. It was through the toughest times that Mark showed his finest human qualities. Even through all of his suffering, Mark found a way to practice gratitude.”

Mark had many interests, including disc golf, drumming, music, art, and cooking. He loved to purchase items from area thrift stores to refurbish them for resale or thoughtful gifting to family and friends. He spent much of his time renovating stereo equipment – purchasing parts and repairing classic pieces. Mark’s apartment was like a museum – with treasures stashed in every nook and cranny and stories to tell about each of them.

Mark is survived by his parents, Alan Vinson, Jr. and Mary (Granquist) Vinson; sisters, Kristi (Mike), Jessie (Gerald), and Heather (Mike); nieces, Izzy and McKenna; and nephew, Jayden.

A funeral service is not planned at this time. Instead, donations may be made in Mark’s name to Hopelink or Seattle Cancer Care Alliance.