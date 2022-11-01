READER REPORTS: Child’s balance bicycle stolen; green Trek bike found

Two bicycle reports that we were about to publish last night when breaking news got in the way:
CHILD’S BALANCE BICYCLE STOLEN: From Yachi:
Our daughter’s balance bike was taken (Monday). It’s a pink and white Haro Prewheelz that was fairly new. My daughter has a rare form of dwarfism and uses the balance bike as her mobility device. She had set it by the sidewalk to get ready for trick-or-treating, so it was disappointing to find it was taken. If anyone sees it lying in their yard, we would love it back!
If you think you’ve seen it, contact us and we’ll connect you.
GREEN TREK BIKE FOUND: From Suzanne:
I found this bicycle along 48th SW in the Seaview neighborhood. It has two flat tires but seems to be in good shape otherwise. It’s a Trek Singletrack 930 with a green frame. Not sure how to make certain that it finds its way back to the original owner (expensive bike). I’ve propped it up on the sidewalk between my property and my neighbor’s.
