READER REPORTS: Child’s balance bicycle stolen; green Trek bike found

Two bicycle reports that we were about to publish last night when breaking news got in the way:

CHILD’S BALANCE BICYCLE STOLEN: From Yachi:

Our daughter’s balance bike was taken (Monday). It’s a pink and white Haro Prewheelz that was fairly new. My daughter has a rare form of dwarfism and uses the balance bike as her mobility device. She had set it by the sidewalk to get ready for trick-or-treating, so it was disappointing to find it was taken. If anyone sees it lying in their yard, we would love it back!

If you think you’ve seen it, contact us and we’ll connect you.

GREEN TREK BIKE FOUND: From Suzanne: