Morning bridge alert, and 13 other notes for your West Seattle Sunday

We start with a reminder that you might encounter “rolling slowdowns” on the West Seattle Bridge, and temporary stops on its onramps, 7 am-noon today, because of a crew filming a commercial, as first reported here Thursday. We’ll be checking it out later for an update. Meantime, here’s what else is happening today/tonight, from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

CHURCHES WITH ONLINE SERVICES: We’re continuing to list these – see today’s list here.

ALKI BEACH COMMUNITY CLEANUP: 10 am-2 pm, join in the monthly cleanup. Meet at 2452 Alki SW. Equipment provided if you don’t have your own.

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: 10 am-2 pm, the market offers fall produce as well as flowers, cheese, fish, meat, baked goods, condiments, fresh-cooked food, beverages, more. Here’s today’s vendor list. California SW between Oregon and Alaska.

FAUNTLEROY FINE ART & HOLIDAY GIFT SHOW FINALE: Final day of the show/sale at Fauntleroy Church (9140 California SW), 11 am-2 pm. Lineup is in our calendar listing.

MONKEYPOX VACCINATIONS: Noon-4 pm at Lumber Yard Bar (9620 16th SW, White Center).

PRESCHOOL OPEN HOUSE: 2-4 pm, you’re invited to visit A Child Becomes Preschool (WSB sponsor), which serves children 2 1/2-5 – tour the classrooms, meet the staff. (4320 SW Hill)

BALLARD SEDENTARY SOUSA BAND: 2:30 pm at Kenyon Hall (7504 35th SW), the longtime favorites – “Seattle’s only non-marching marching band” – are back.

MUSICIANS FOR THE WEST SEATTLE FOOD BANK: 3-5 pm, live music to help the West Seattle Food Bank at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor).

ONE-WOMAN SHOW: Tia Naché‘s one-woman show “That Talk You Do“ continues today, 3 pm, at Acts on Stage in White Center. (10806 12th SW)

NEED FOOD? White Center Community Dinner Church serves a free meal (take-away available) at 5 pm Sundays at the Salvation Army Center in South Delridge (9050 16th SW).

SHELTER OPENS: At 5 pm, the emergency cold-weather shelter/warm-up center in the West Seattle Veteran Center (3618 SW Alaska) opens for the first time this season. Our preview story includes information on requested donations.

SUNDAY NIGHT JAZZ: Triangular Jazztet at The Alley (4509 California SW), 8 pm and 9 pm sets.

SUNDAY NIGHT KARAOKE: 9 pm to 1:30 am at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW).

Have an event to add to our calendar? Please email westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!