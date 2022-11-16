Log House Museum marks a milestone and launches merch in time for holiday gift-giving

One of West Seattle’s official landmarks, the Southwest Seattle Historical Society‘s Log House Museum, celebrated a milestone this week – its 25th anniversary. And that coincides with the launch of potential holiday gift-giving options – here’s the announcement:

For 25 years, the Log House Museum in Alki has operated as an award-winning destination for history, education, and community with the support of our wonderful members, volunteers, and donors.

To celebrate this major milestone and support the ongoing efforts of the Southwest Seattle Historical Society, we’ve created a limited-edition, commemorative apparel design that’s now on sale, exclusively online. Shop now for T-shirts, Hoodies, and more, in unisex, women’s, and youth sizes at bonfire.com/store/southwest-seattle-historical-society

These items are only available online and will only be available through the end of 2022!

We’ll be shipping orders in two batches: the first in time for Christmas delivery (order cutoff date Nov 30), and the next batch accepting orders December 1-31 for delivery in early 2023. After that, these items will be gone forever! Don’t miss your chance to be part of this moment in our story, and show your support by wearing it.

You can also easily and securely add a donation with your order, or make a direction donation via our website. All proceeds will benefit the big plans ahead for our programs serving the Duwamish Peninsula and at our beloved Alki home.

Thank you for your continued support of the Log House Museum through our first 25 years and beyond. We wouldn’t be here without you, and we hope to keep serving our West Seattle community for generations to come. Read more about the origins of our historic home, here.