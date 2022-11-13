Live, work, study, play in Admiral? Got traffic/crime concerns? Here’s where to go Tuesday night

It’s been a busy few months in Admiral, from the first-ever Admiral Junction Funktion to business-district trick-or-treating, and now it’s time to get ready for the winter holidays. It’s also time to look ahead to next year, while addressing current concerns, and that’s all part of what the Admiral Neighborhood Association plans to do at its next general community meeting, 7 pm Tuesday (November 15) in-person at Admiral Church (4320 SW Hill). Here are agenda highlights:

* Representatives from SDOT to listen to some Admiral specific traffic and road related issues.

* SW Precinct representative to give an update

* Our election of officers for 2023

* Other neighborhood updates

Bring your questions/comments – or just go watch/listen – all are welcome. ANA’s general community meetings are every other month; here’s our report on the last one in September.