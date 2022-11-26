LIGHT SHOW: West Seattle Yuletide returns!

(Photo courtesy West Seattle Yuletide)

In case you missed the mentions in today’s preview list and the WSB West Seattle Holiday Guide: the music-synched light show West Seattle Yuletide is back! The Iverson family has relaunched the display, which like so many other things had been on pandemic hiatus since 2019. Their announcement continues:

We’re running shows on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday evenings through December 23 and then every evening until January 1, 2023. Our shows will begin at 6:30 pm and run until about 10:00 PM. Olaf, our snowman, will appear beginning December 23 and weather permitting, he will be out every night. Our show includes over 16,000 lights that dance to over 20 songs of the season. Our show is located in West Seattle, on 38th Ave SW between Genesee and Dakota. Just look for the flashing lights. Further information can be found at: westseattleyuletide.blogspot.com.

P.S. We’ll start showcasing neighborhood light displays tomorrow (Sunday) – photos/tips welcome at westseattleblog@gmail.com (we’ve already received a few) – thank you!