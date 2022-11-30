HOLIDAY HELPING: Keep people fed and warm via student-organized drop-off food/coat drive Saturday

(2020 photo from first year of the drop-off drive)

This Saturday (December 3rd( is one of the busiest days of the holiday season – so much happening – but if you can take a few minutes to stop by this student-organized drop-off food/coat drive, it would make a big difference toward keeping people from going hungry. Here’s the organizers’ announcement:

3rd Annual Drive-Through Holiday Food Drive!

My name is Atticus and I am a sophomore at Raisbeck Aviation High School. My brother Dominic, who is an 8th grader at Hope Lutheran, and I are once again doing a food drive to benefit the West Seattle Food Bank during the holiday season.

Just drive up and pop your trunk! Monetary donations are also appreciated.

We are also collecting new or gently used coats of all sizes which will be placed by WIN (Westside Interfaith Network) at their welcome table, every Saturday in White Center.

Thank you once again for helping us support the members of our community during these times!