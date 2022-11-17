HOLIDAY HELP: Winter-clothing donation drive @ Dave Newman State Farm Insurance Agency

If you are able to give during this holiday season, the WSB West Seattle Holiday Guide includes a list of donation drives. The newest addition is this year’s drive at Dave Newman State Farm Insurance Agency (longtime WSB sponsor), collecting items to help people stay warm. Here’s the announcement:

The 9th annual winter clothing drive has begun at Dave Newman State Farm Insurance Agency.

In conjunction with the West Seattle Food Bank/West Seattle Clothesline, we are collecting donations of clothes, coats and shoes until January 1st. The Clothesline has told us there is a great need for warm coats. Please drop off your donations at 3435 California Ave SW. The office is open for donations Monday through Friday, 9 am to 5 pm. For undergarments and socks, please donate only new and unopened packages of clothing items.

Pickup may be available for those who have donations but are unable to transport them.

For further information contact the State Farm office at (206) 932-1878.

Thank you, West Seattle, for your generosity and spirit of giving.