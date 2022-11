Until 1 pm, the West Seattle Food Bank is offering turkeys and boxes of other food to drive-up/ride-up visitors in the north parking lot at South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor). Here’s what’s in the boxes:

If you can’t get to either of today’s turkey giveaways but are at risk of holiday hunger, the WSFB is also distributing turkeys at its HQ (35th/Morgan) noon-7 pm Monday (November 21) and 10 am-2 pm Tuesday and Wednesday (November 22-23).