HAPPENING NOW: The Hall at Fauntleroy’s free community Thanksgiving dinner returns

(WSB photos)

120 volunteers plus one generous local catering company equals what’s happening at The Hall at Fauntleroy right now – the 24th annual free community Thanksgiving dinner, presented by DSquared Hospitality/Tuxedos and Tennis Shoes Catering.

Of course turkey is at the heart of the menu, but here’s what else:

Donated desserts, too:

(Take-away food is available if you’re not comfortable with the group sit-down setting; last year it was all take-away.) The Hall at Fauntleroy is at 9131 California SW, at the south end of historic Fauntleroy Schoolhouse.

P.S. If you don’t/can’t get there by 3, reminder that the West Seattle Eagles also welcome everyone to their free community dinner, 2-5 pm at 4426 California SW in The Junction!