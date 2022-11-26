West Seattle, Washington

HAPPENING NOW: Shopping super-small at C & P Coffee’s holiday craft fair

November 26, 2022 10:07 am
 Holidays | West Seattle news | WS culture/arts

On this day of emphasis on “shopping small,” here’s one of your chances to buy from individual crafters/artists: Today’s holiday craft fair at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor). Among those participating are Karen Johnson, whose drawings explore “the biodiversity of our world … to serve as a reminder to us all that the world is full of many wonders, and we should use it wisely”:

Also there (L-R below) are Jim Dwight with woodwork and Thor Cutler with small stained-glass pieces:

C & P’s craft fair continues until 2 pm today.

