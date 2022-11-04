HAPPENING NOW: Fauntleroy Fine Art and Holiday Gift Show, night 1

Meryl Sidikman is one of the first artists you’ll see when you walk into the Fauntleroy Fine Art and Holiday Gift Show, continuing until 8 pm tonight and both days this weekend. She’s a White Center artist with a studio in Highland Park, and her booth includes brightly hued paintings including the frog and bats shown in our photo. Right around the corner in the event venue at Fauntleroy Church, you’ll see Rance Holiman:

His paintings include landscapes and portraits. We also talked with Rhonda Porter – a longtime local mortgage consultant who is also an artist; this is her first show:

Work of hers that caught our eye include Elvis (as seen in the photo) and colorful chickens. The full lineup of participating artists is in our calendar listing; you’ll also find artists showing and selling work in many other media, including textiles, jewelry, and metal. The show continues 10 am-4 pm Saturday and 11 am-2 pm Sunday; the church is at 9140 California SW.