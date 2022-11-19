West Seattle, Washington

HAPPENING NOW: Eastridge Church’s 2022 turkey giveaway

November 19, 2022 9:58 am
At 39th/Oregon this morning, Eastridge Church volunteers are continuing the church’s longstanding tradition of giving away turkeys and bags of groceries before Thanksgiving. This year, it’s back to walk-up after they switched to drive-up during the height of the pandemic. Bags of food are given along with the turkeys:

Between the church’s two campuses – West Seattle and the Eastside – the church is distributing 1,500 turkeys this year. It continues until noon or while supplies last; we’ll update if we get word they’ve run out.

In our photo above is Jaeley, who’s helping greet people today.

