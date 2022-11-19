West Seattle, Washington

19 Saturday

48℉

HAPPENING NOW: Arrowhead Gardens holiday bazaar spotlights handmade creations to wear, display, eat

November 19, 2022 12:23 pm
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   Holidays | West Seattle news

(WSB photos)

If you just make it to one bazaar this holiday season – consider heading to Arrowhead Gardens in southeast West Seattle (9200 2nd SW) before 3 pm, to browse/shop rooms full of handmade creations, mostly by AG residents, like Dolores (above) and Linda (below).

Linda’s jars contain not only preserves but also sauces/syrups/marinade bases – lemon-rosemary, among others. Also eyecatching as we wandered the vendor tables in the central AG building (on the east side of the complex), these little owls:

Also some wearables like hats and scarves. You can enter AG from Olson or Myers, on the hill over Highway 509.

Share This

No Replies to "HAPPENING NOW: Arrowhead Gardens holiday bazaar spotlights handmade creations to wear, display, eat"

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.