GIVING TUESDAY: Here’s what you can help Mode Music and Performing Arts do

Before we get back to snow coverage – a message about holiday giving. You have ample opportunities throughout the season (we have a list of donation drives in the WSB West Seattle Holiday Guide), but today in particular has become known as Giving Tuesday. Your favorite local nonprofits appreciate community support. Among them, Mode Music and Performing Arts, on a mission to make arts education more accessible to more students. Here’s what they asked us to share with you:

In honor of the global generosity movement Giving Tuesday, and in support of your local West Seattle nonprofit arts education organization, Mode Music and Performing Arts (MMPA) is encouraging folks to sign up for our monthly giving options.

Mode Music and Performing Arts was created as a nonprofit to make arts education more accessible for Seattle’s students.

MMPA’s ability to offer scholarships through a pay-what-you-can model is entirely because of people like you – people who care about kids having access to arts education in school AND out of school. This year, we’ve served 351 students in all of our programs, and we’ve offered over 100 partial and full scholarships! Your gifts help make this possible.

All donations to MMPA support our multiple arts education programs — learn more about them at modemusicandperformingarts.org or donate using the link below!

modemusicandperformingarts.app.neoncrm.com/forms/donate

Listen to our parents and students speak about our MMPA programming.