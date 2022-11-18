GIVE LOCAL: Early-order deal for Delridge Grocery Co-op’s 2022 Holiday Gift Basket

(Photo courtesy Delridge Grocery Co-op

The Delridge Grocery Co-op is now taking orders for this year’s gift basket – a gift idea that’s not only tasty for the recipient, it also does good for the DGC. Here’s the announcement:

The Delridge Grocery Co-op is celebrating small businesses this holiday season with its third annual Holiday Gift Basket, now available for ordering for pickup at the store or delivering to West Seattle addresses. Get early bird pricing through November 25 (Black Friday) — $65 for pickup or delivery!

Focusing on small producers from the Pacific Northwest and around the US, the Holiday Gift Basket is packed with delicious discoveries that are a little bit sweet, a little bit savory, and a little bit fiery.

From the PNW, the basket features one of a variety of hot sauces from Haxan Ferments, preserved lemons from Villa Jerada, a citrus-infused olive oil gift set from Oregon’s Durant Olive Mill, and a tin of Jacobsen Salt Co. flaked salt harvested from Netarts Bay on the Oregon Coast.

The basket also includes a salted caramel chocolate bar from GoodSam, Big Heart rooibos tea sourced directly from a small family farm in South Africa, bourbon barrel-aged maple syrup from Tree Juice, and a unique popcorn-on-the-cob grown from heirloom seeds by Utah’s Petersen Family Farm.

Enjoy special early bird Holiday Gift Basket pricing through Black Friday (November 25) — $65 for pickup or delivery. Order here.

After November 26, the Holiday Gift Basket will be $70 for both pickup and delivery. For convenience, you can choose which weekend to receive your basket (through the weekend of Dec. 16-19). The all-volunteer Delridge Grocery Co-op is open on Fridays from 3–7, Saturdays from 9–3, Sundays from 11–3, and Mondays from 3–7.

Last year’s Holiday Gift Basket sold out, and we were able to add a larger refrigerator to our store. Proceeds from this year’s DGC Holiday Gift Basket will go to help upgrade our equipment and advance our efforts to increase market hours and inventory in 2023.

To help us increase the hours and days we’re open, you can further support the DGC by volunteering for retail shifts, packing our weekly Essentials produce boxes, and driving deliveries on Saturdays. We also need help behind the scenes to coordinate volunteers, research and write grant proposals, and help get the word out via social media. Learn about our volunteer opportunities on our website.

Basket contents:

• Haxan Hot Sauce, Various Flavors (Haxan Ferments, Seattle)

• Preserved Lemons (Villa Jerada, Seattle)

• Citrus Infused Olive Oil Gift Set (Durant Olive Mill, Oregon)

• Flake Salt Tin (Jacobsen Salt Co., Oregon)

• Salted Caramel Chocolate Bar (GoodSam)

• Popcorn on the Cob (Petersen Family Farm)

• Happy Rooibos Tea (Big Heart Tea)

• Bourbon Barrel Aged Maple Syrup (Tree Juice)