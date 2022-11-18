From the WSB Holiday Guide: 1 week until Christmas Ship arrives in West Seattle waters

(WSB file photo)

One week from tonight, the Argosy Cruises Christmas Ship sets sail for the first time this season, and it’ll be headed directly for West Seattle. If you haven’t seen it before, the Christmas Ship carries carolers (and paying passengers) to stops around the region, making multiple stops most nights for 20-minute performances of holiday songs, including singalong favorites. Everyone’s welcome to watch from shore. Its West Seattle schedule this year is the same as last year – three stops on its first two nights of the season:

Friday, November 25

Choir: The Dickens Carolers

Performance: Don Armeni Boat Ramp @ 5:35 pm

Saturday, November 26

Choir: The Dickens Carolers

Performances:

Salty’s on Alki @ 5:35 pm

Alki Beach Park @ 8:35 pm

Weather permitting, the Alki Beach Park stop will include a bonfire set up by Seattle Parks. You can see this year’s full regional Christmas Ship schedule (November 25-December 23) here.

The Christmas Ship stops are among many events featured in this year’s WSB West Seattle Holiday Guide, and we’re adding more nightly – if you have something to add, send info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!