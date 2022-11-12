West Seattle, Washington

FOLLOWUP: Salmon in the street in High Point

November 12, 2022 6:32 pm
As previewed in our traffic alerts the past few mornings, SDOT was out today painting community-designed salmon in the street in High Point. The decorative fish are planned for two “Healthy Street” sections of 31st SW and SW Graham. We went over late today to see what had been completed in the first round of work.

The fish we found are on 31st south of Graham, so it looks like they’ll be working on Graham tomorrow (Sunday, November 13), starting as early as 6 am.

The project is explained here.

2 Replies to "FOLLOWUP: Salmon in the street in High Point"

  • Lina November 12, 2022 (6:56 pm)
    Reply

    I’m psyched for these salmon!  A great addition to our neighborhood 

  • Joan November 12, 2022 (7:24 pm)
    Reply

    Love these! Can we get these all over?!?!

