FOLLOWUP: Fauntleroy Creek salmon count now in triple digits

The main reason the Southern Resident Killer Whales are often back in central Puget Sound this time of year is the pursuit of their preferred food – salmon. Not far from the orcas’ recent passes, coho spawners continue returning to Fauntleroy Creek. The video above by Tom Trulin shows fish in the surf near the creek’s mouth by the ferry dock. And creek steward Judy Pickens reports that as of Wednesday, volunteer watchers had counted 155 spawners! In comparison, by mid-November last year, volunteer watchers had only seen – and then a sudden surge brought in a near-record total of 244; the year before that, only two were seen.