FOLLOWUP: City budget schedule changes after new prediction of lower revenue

On Tuesday we published an update on the city budget-review process, as it’s in the heart of public-feedback time right now, if you want to let city leaders know where you think money should be spent over the next two years. This afternoon, the City Council‘s budget chair, West Seattle-residing citywide Councilmember Teresa Mosqueda, announced a few schedule changes after a new revenue forecast showed the city will be taking in less money than expected. Instead of announcing her “balancing package” next Monday, it’ll be a week later. But the Tuesday morning (November 8th) public hearing is still on, and ongoing feedback can be sent any time to council@seattle.gov. Here’s more information on the new schedule and the revised income forecast.