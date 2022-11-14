ELECTION 2022: Ranked-choice voting now leading for Seattle

For the first few vote counts post-Election Day, Seattle Question 1A/1B results had voters narrowly rejecting a change in city-election voting. Then in the past few days, that flipped, and as of tonight, “yes” to change is a full point ahead, 50.53% yes, 49.47% no, with the second part of the measure showing support for ranked-choice voting outstripping “approval” voting with 75% support. As for how many votes remain to be counted, the newest count represents 60.5% of all Seattle voters, while King County Elections says it’s received ballots from 69.6% of all Seattle voters. If ranked-choice voting goes on to win, here’s the explanation of how it would work:

… the Seattle City Council and Mayor have proposed Proposition 1B (Ordinance 126625), which would allow primary election voters for Mayor, City Attorney, and City Council to rank candidates by preference. In the first round of processing, each voter’s top preference would be counted. The candidate receiving the fewest would be eliminated. Successive rounds of counting would eliminate one candidate each round, counting each voter’s top preference among remaining candidates, until two candidates remain to proceed to the general election.

Vote-counting is scheduled to continue with daily updates until the results are certified November 29th.