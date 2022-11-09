ELECTION 2022: Here’s how key races and measures look after King County’s second round of results

The second post-election vote count from King County Elections is in. Last night, 31.8% of ballots had been counted; for tonight’s update, the total counted is up to 35.8%. But many more ballots remain to be counted – so far KCE has received 51.3% of all ballots, and while drop boxes have been emptied, ballots mailed via USPS will keep coming in. Now, the latest results on the 10 races/measures we’re watching:
KING COUNTY PROSECUTING ATTORNEY
Jim Ferrell 44%
Leesa Manion 55%
U.S. SENATE (statewide count)
Patty Murray* (D) 57%
Tiffany Smiley (R) 43%
U.S. HOUSE DISTRICT 7
Pramila Jayapal* (D) 85%
Cliff Moon (R) 15%
34TH DISTRICT STATE HOUSE POSITION 1
Emily Alvarado (D) 69%
Leah Griffin (D) 29%
34TH DISTRICT STATE HOUSE POSITION 2
Joe Fitzgibbon* (D) 83%
Andrew Pilloud (R) 17%
34TH DISTRICT STATE SENATE
Joe Nguyen* (D) 85%
John Potter (R) 15%
SEATTLE PROPOSITIONS 1A/1B (city voting-method change)
Yes 49.2%
No 50.8%
Prefer 1A 26%
Prefer 1B 74%
KING COUNTY CHARTER AMENDMENT 1 (county election-date change)
Yes 69%
No 31%
KING COUNTY PROPOSITION 1 (Conservation Futures levy)
Approve 68%
Reject 32%
WASHINGTON SECRETARY OF STATE (statewide count)
Steve Hobbs* (D) 50%
Julie Anderson (NP) 47%
All percentages above are rounded – .5 and up rounds up, .4 and down rounds down – except for the only close contest, the Seattle ranked-choice/approval voting measure.
Next King County results will be out around 4 pm Thursday.
