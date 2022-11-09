ELECTION 2022: Here’s how key races and measures look after King County’s second round of results

The second post-election vote count from King County Elections is in. Last night, 31.8% of ballots had been counted; for tonight’s update, the total counted is up to 35.8%. But many more ballots remain to be counted – so far KCE has received 51.3% of all ballots, and while drop boxes have been emptied, ballots mailed via USPS will keep coming in. Now, the latest results on the 10 races/measures we’re watching:

KING COUNTY PROSECUTING ATTORNEY

Jim Ferrell 44%

Leesa Manion 55%

U.S. SENATE (statewide count)

Patty Murray* (D) 57%

Tiffany Smiley (R) 43%

U.S. HOUSE DISTRICT 7

Pramila Jayapal* (D) 85%

Cliff Moon (R) 15%

34TH DISTRICT STATE HOUSE POSITION 1

Emily Alvarado (D) 69%

Leah Griffin (D) 29%

34TH DISTRICT STATE HOUSE POSITION 2

Joe Fitzgibbon* (D) 83%

Andrew Pilloud (R) 17%

34TH DISTRICT STATE SENATE

Joe Nguyen* (D) 85%

John Potter (R) 15%

SEATTLE PROPOSITIONS 1A/1B (city voting-method change)

Yes 49.2%

No 50.8%

Prefer 1A 26%

Prefer 1B 74%

KING COUNTY CHARTER AMENDMENT 1 (county election-date change)

Yes 69%

No 31%

KING COUNTY PROPOSITION 1 (Conservation Futures levy)

Approve 68%

Reject 32%

WASHINGTON SECRETARY OF STATE (statewide count)

Steve Hobbs* (D) 50%

Julie Anderson (NP) 47%

All percentages above are rounded – .5 and up rounds up, .4 and down rounds down – except for the only close contest, the Seattle ranked-choice/approval voting measure.

Next King County results will be out around 4 pm Thursday.