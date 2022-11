We’ve had a few questions about which West Seattle establishments are planning to open early Sunday morning to watch the Seahawks‘ game against Tampa Bay in Germany – with a pre-dawn kickoff time, 6:30 am. So far, we’ve heard from one – Larry’s Tavern (3405 California SW) plans to open at 6:15 am. Anyone else? Let us know so we can build a list – westseattleblog@gmail.com or text 206-293-6302 – thank you!