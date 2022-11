West Seattle High School Class of 1973, your 50th-anniversary reunion is set – and you have nine months to prepare. Here’s the announcement:

Save the date and share the news! The “Blue and Golden” 50th reunion for the West Seattle High School class of 1973 has been scheduled. Our luncheon reunion will be held at Salty’s on Alki on Saturday, August 26, 2023, 11:00 AM-3:00 PM. For full details, visit our class website at WSHS73.org.