COUNTDOWN: Here’s the plan for West Seattle Junction Hometown Holidays’ big night, 2 weeks away

Two weeks from tonight, it’s the biggest night of the holiday season in The Junction, with this year’s Tree Lighting and Night Market now joined by GLOWS. The Junction Association has announced more details, including the schedule for that night (Saturday, December 3) and the street-closure plan:

This year, the event becomes a festival with a stage show, later hours, a beer and mulled-wine garden, and an artistic light display element called G.L.O.W.S. (Glorious Lights of West Seattle).

Alaska Street will be closed from 42nd to 44th. California Ave will be closed from Oregon to Edmunds.

Everyone coming to the festival is encouraged to wear LED lights – anything from a single strand to a full-on costume. A group of roving artists will award prizes to the top individual costume ($250 Junction gift card), pet costume ($100 Junction gift card), and group costume ($500 Junction gift card).

Santa Claus will emcee the stage show, which features School of Rock, Endolyne Choir, Mode Music Studio, Elvis, and holiday surf band Dancer and Prancer after the tree lighting.

The Night Market will feature 24 local artisans selling pottery, jewelry, body care products, wreaths, succulents and other gifts. There will be a few tasty treats mixed in as well. The beer & mulled wine garden – a first at the Junction Holiday event – is presented by Elliott Bay Brewery and Darby Winery.

Schedule for December 3rd Holiday Festival, 4 – 8 pm

4:00: Festival begins. Night Market vendors and Beer & Wine Garden are open.

4:00 – 5:00: Endolyne Choir, Mode Music Studio, and School of Rock perform on stage.

5:00 – 6:00: Elvis performs. G.L.O.W.S. Costume Promenade on streets.

6:00 – 7:00: Costume Contest, Lighting of the Tree, Santa Claus with reading and carols.

7:00 – 8:00: Holiday headliners Dancer and Prancer perform on stage.