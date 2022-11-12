COUNTDOWN: 3 weeks until West Seattle Junction’s Holiday Festival, with first-ever GLOWS

Speaking of holidays … Saturday, December 3 – just three weeks from today – is the date to set on your calendar for the biggest event of the season in the West Seattle Junction. What started as “just” the tree lighting is expanding to include not only the return of a Night Market but also GLOWS – Glorious Lights of West Seattle. We had a bit of information about it when the call for artists opened last month, but you have a role in this too – here’s more, from West Seattle Junction Association executive director Chris Mackay:

The West Seattle Junction is adding to its annual Hometown Holidays this December 3rd by creating a festival of lights for all to enjoy. Our beautiful lighted trees will be the backdrop for a light-costume parade where community members are encouraged to promenade around the Junction dressed in outfits decorated with lights. We will have our streets closed to traffic, so everyone can enjoy seeing each other and the artists. Many of our local merchants will be decorating their store fronts with lights, and we will be lighting our Christmas Tree as well. Enjoy strolling around, shopping at the merchants and the night market, and enjoy a mug of hot spiced wine or a beer in our beer garden. Prizes: Gift cards to Junction Merchants for Best Group-$500, Best Individual-$250, and Best pet-$100. Contestants will be tagged by the artists during the promenade from 5 pm-6:00 pm, entering them into the competition on stage where the crowd will vote for their favorite at 6:30 pm.

Applications are still open for artists to create a costume – go here. Chris adds, “Each year we will build on our GLOWS Festival. Next year we will be adding an interactive community AI light show. Don’t miss it! Always the first Saturday in December.”