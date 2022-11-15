CONGRATULATIONS! 3 West Seattle High School athletes sign with colleges

Congratulations to three student athletes from West Seattle High School who are signing with colleges. At the ceremony just before the Veterans’ Day weekend were, from left, Miles Gosztola, who’ll play baseball at Gonzaga University, major not decided yet; Jake Lockwood, who’ll play baseball at Everett Community College, major not decided yet; and Lina Delgado, who’ll play softball at Missouri Western State University, where she intends to major in criminal justice. Both the WSHS baseball and softball programs excelled in their most-recent seasons last spring – the baseball team finished #4 in the state, and the softball team made it to the district playoffs.
