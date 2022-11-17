Community meetings about crime, Alki Point Healthy Street, Terminal 5, more for your West Seattle Thursday

(Photo by David Hutchinson – seal pup recently protected by Seal Sitters Marine Mammal Stranding Network)

Here’s what’s up in the hours ahead, from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar and Holiday Guide:

LIVE AT EASY STREET: The Mysterines perform in-store at 6 pm. Free, all ages. (4559 California SW)

WEST SEATTLE TRANSPORTATION COALITION: 6:30 pm online, with guests from the Northwest Seaport Alliance to talk about Terminal 5. Awaiting connection information – will add here when we get it.

BOARD GAME NIGHT: Go play at Meeples Games (3727 California SW), starting at 6:30 pm.

COMMUNITY MEETING WITH POLICE: 7 pm in-person meeting at the Southwest Precinct (Delridge/Webster). Bring your questions and concerns. Speakers will include local police leadership and City Attorney Ann Davison.

ALKI COMMUNITY COUNCIL: 7 pm in-person at Alki UCC (6115 SW Hinds) or online. The agenda, which is in our calendar listing along with connection information, includes an SDOT guest to discuss the Alki Point Healthy Street design proposal (here’s our coverage of last week’s “open house”).

NEW OPEN MIC: All are invited to a new 7 pm open-mic event at West Seattle Church of the Nazarene (4201 SW Juneau).

‘THE CURIOUS MRS. SAVAGE’: Another chance to see the West Seattle High School production, 7:30 pm in the school theater (3000 California SW). Our calendar listing has the synopsis and ticket link (note that this production offers a streaming option too).

