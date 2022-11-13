CAMP SECOND CHANCE: Updates from November’s Community Advisory Committee meeting

Here are Camp Second Chance updates from this past week’s Community Advisory Committee meeting:

CAMP STATUS: CSC manager Scott Harris said 72 people are at the 9701 Myers Way S. [map] tiny-house encampment, plus four dogs and three cats. Case manager Marjorie Johnson said eight people had left the camp in the preceding month – seven to permanent housing, one to stay with family members. It’s been a “constantly busy” month, she explained, with more than 20 people still awaiting housing, including 15 people who’ve applied to the Dockside Apartments in Green Lake, now owned by LIHI, which operates CSC and other tiny-house encampments around the city.

CAMP INFRASTRUCTURE: Harris said they’re still working on an upgrade of the video-monitoring system, which currently has more than a dozen cameras. Asked what’s done with the video, he said it’s kept for a week. In ensuing discussion, LIHI’s tiny-house program manager Christina Comer said the video is available to police on request. The city-provided shower trailer is connected to the city sewer system but still needs a few pump-outs each week because a design problem is keeping the connection from “easily flowing.”

FOLLOWUPS: No one in attendance asked about recently discussed problems, so we did. First – the person described last month as refusing to leave CSC has finally departed. Second – regarding the case of a double-murder suspect who had been at CSC earlier in the year and allegedly assaulted a woman while there, Comer said referrals to CSC come from the city’s HOPE Team, and background checks are not required – except to ensure the referred person is not a registered sex offender (that was a condition dating back to community concerns years ago).

DONATIONS: With winter approaching, Harris said CSC can use donations of mittens, gloves, warm socks, warm hats (particularly beanies). You can drop items at the main entrance any time.

NEXT MEETING: The committee will meet again online at 6 pm Tuesday, December 13th. All are welcome. We’ll have video/phone info in our calendar listing.