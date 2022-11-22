BIZNOTE: Verity Credit Union raises rates for you to save with CDs

If your year-end financial planning includes saving more – Verity Credit Union (WSB sponsor, with a branch at 4505 California SW in The Junction) wants you to know it’s just raised the rates for its CD Specials. Verity is now offering 3.75% for 25-month CDs and 3.50% for 13-month CDs. Saving with a credit union helps strengthen the community, Verity notes – your deposit in turn helps them make loans to small businesses, for example. Even if you’re not a member yet, you can join Verity for $5 (which also entitles you to membership features from financial coaching to nationwide access to a network of 30,000+ ATMs) You can open the CD online – no need to go to the branch – and you can get one with as little as $100. Start by joining here (no prerequisites – Verity is a community-chartered credit union, so it’s open to all).