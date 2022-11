Thanks to Eddie for the photo. A new pop-up shop is open in The Junction – One Bird’s Eye View has the corner spot on the ground floor of the Senior Center of West Seattle (California/Oregon) through November 22nd. Proprietor Nickie is specializing in classic and vintage coats as well as “vintage repairs.” Also featured in the shop, art by Mindi Katzman. One Bird’s Eye View hours are 11 am-7 pm Monday-Saturday, 11 am-5 pm Sunday.