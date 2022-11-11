BIZNOTE: New services from Lake Washington Physical Therapy-West Seattle, including delivery

You can get almost anything delivered to your house/apartment – now, add physical therapy to the list. It’s one of two new services that Lake Washington Physical Therapy-West Seattle (WSB sponsor) wants you to know about. Mark Bouma of LWPT West Seattle says, “We are now offering Delivered Physical Therapy visits to residents in West Seattle and medically based Personal Training.” Delivered PT might be your best option if, for example, you’re a post-operative patient, you don’t have transportation to the clinic or can’t currently drive, you have kids you don’t want to bring along, etc. Read more about it here; meet the physical therapists in this video. Medically based personal training is being offered by Lorilei “Ilei” Tinia, NASM-CPT (here’s her bio). Mark says, “She is seeing clients in our clinic space during the week and on weekends. Ilei works closely with our physical therapists to make sure the appropriate modifications are made to make your training program safe and effective. A Doctor of Physical Therapy is always nearby to help triage any aches or pains to keep you on track with your fitness goals.” Lake Washington Physical Therapy-West Seattle is at 1309 Harbor Avenue SW; contact info is here.